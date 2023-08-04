‘That’ll hinder them’: Sunderland v Ipswich Town prediction

Sunderland welcome Ipswich Town to the north east in the opening weekend of the 2023/24 campaign.

Tony Mowbray’s side finished 6th last time around in the second tier and upset the odds in doing so. Sunderland were able to defy many people’s expectations and did so under difficult circumstances. The Black Cats have made solid moves so far this window, but there squad isn’t quite at 100% for the season opener.

Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich Town earned promotion from the third tier last season. It was a thoroughly deserved promotion and they will aiming high this season much like Sunderland last year. In many ways that makes this the perfect opening test and they’ll undoubtedly be right up for it.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“With Sunderland fans now know what to expect. It’s a young squad that will try and play the right way. It’s hard to say when they’re beaten and it’s even harder to write them off.

“Ipswich Town is a team that excites me this season. McKenna looks the real deal at the helm of the club and they’re carrying all of the momentum going into this season.

“When making predictions so early on in the campaign you can only go off the summer and last season. For that reason I don’t think this will be an easy game for Sunderland. They struggled to put teams away at home last time around and until I have evidence of that changing I can’t say otherwise.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 1-1 Ipswich Town

Luke Phelps

“I’m expecting big things from both these teams this season. I think Sunderland have improved their playing squad from last season and so, technically speaking anyway, they should be in and around the top six once again this season.

“Ipswich don’t look like they’ll be in trouble this season. But I thought they would’ve brought in a few more names and so now I’m thinking it’ll just be a comfortable mid-table finish for them.

“Sunderland’s lack of striker remains their footfall and I think that’ll hinder them for the opening weeks of the season, so I’ll say draw as well.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 1-1 Ipswich Town