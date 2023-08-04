Swindon Town poised to land free agent ahead of Colchester United trip, reporter claims

Swindon Town are poised to sign Tariq Uwakwe following his exit from Crewe Alexandra, reports Fraser Fletcher.

Swindon Town are preparing for the start of the League Two season under new boss Michael Flynn.

Uwakwe, 23, cut ties with Crewe at the end of the last campaign when his contract expired in late June and has since been weighing up his options as a free agent.

Reporter Fletcher has claimed on Twitter (see tweet below) that he is now set to join the Robins on a two-year deal ahead of their weekend clash against Colchester United away.

🚨 Exclusive: Tariq Uwkawe is signing a two year deal at Swindon Town in time for the weekend game against Colchestor #STFC pic.twitter.com/MPq9dpBXRS — Fraser Fletcher (@FrazFletcher) August 3, 2023

Swindon incoming pending

Swindon have been fairly patient with their recruitment so far this summer as Flynn hunts for the right type of players. They have landed Liam Kinsella, Jake Young, Udoka Godwin-Malife, Dan Kemp and Murphy Mahoney to boost their squad.

Uwakwe will give them more competition and depth in midfield if his deal is to get over the line. He rose up through the academy ranks at Chelsea and was a regular for the Premier League side at various youth levels.

The former England youth international never made a competitive appearance during his time at Stamford Bridge and got his first taste of senior football on loan in the Football League with Accrington Stanley in 2020. He played 21 games for the North West outfit in all competitions and scored four goals before he was released by his parent club.

Crewe subsequently snapped him up and he has since made 48 outings for the Railwaymen, scoring once, and has been considering his options over recent weeks.

Swindon would provide an opportunity for him to move back down south. The Robins finished 10th last term and were 14 points off the play-offs in the end.