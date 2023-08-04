Swansea City and Preston set sights on 24-year-old club captain

Swansea City and Preston North End are both showing an interest in SC Cambuur skipper Alex Bangura, as per reporter Anthony Joseph.

Both Swansea City and Preston North End are in the market for another option on the left-hand side before the transfer window slams shut at the start of September.

However, to this point, the signing both sides desire has eluded them.

Now though, it has been said that the Championship duo have set their sights on Sierra Leone international Bangura.

Reporter Anthony Joseph has revealed that Swansea and Preston have expressed at interest in the 24-year-old left-back. Bangura is open to a move to England and has a year left on his contract with Dutch side SC Cambuur.

Preston North End & Swansea City have expressed an interest in SC Cambuur left-back Alex Bangura. It’s understood the Sierra Leone international, 24, would be open to moving to England. The Eredivisie club recently rejected an offer from Serie A side Frosinone.#PNEFC #SCFC pic.twitter.com/tPjOlxCZxL — Anthony Joseph (@AnthonyRJoseph) August 3, 2023

Bangura has spent his entire career in Holland, coming through Feyenoord’s youth ranks before joining Cambuur in 2018. Since then, he’s played 110 times for the club’s first-team and has become captain.

The battle for Bangura

Given the need for a left-sided defender in South Wales and Lancashire, it will be interesting to see just how this rumoured interest in Bangura pans out. He can play anywhere on the left-hand side but has spent much of his career at left-back, though his previous time as a winger shows his attacking instincts too.

He has a good amount of experience at a high level too, notching 56 Eredivisie appearances over the course of his career.

His role as captain shows his leadership qualities too, something which will surely appeal to Michael Duff and Ryan Lowe.

Swansea City and Preston both need left-backs/wing-backs but at least one will face disappointment in the battle for Bangura, so time will tell just how their respective pursuits pan out over the next month.