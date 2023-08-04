‘Surprise a few people’: Leeds United v Cardiff City prediction

Leeds United host Cardiff City in the opening round of the 2023/24 Championship season this weekend.

Leeds United return to the Championship after a three-year stay in the Premier League, and with a new boss in Daniel Farke at the helm.

The Championship veteran has had a lot on his plate this summer and he’s only been able to get two new signings over the line so far in Ethan Ampadu and Karl Darlow.

Cardiff meanwhile have been quietly going about their business. They too have a new manager in place in Erol Bulut and they’ve made some decent signings this summer, loaning in the likes of Karlan Grant and Josh Bowler whilst sealing the impressive capture of Aaron Ramsey.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“All the talk here will be about Leeds and how they’ll fare under Farke. But Cardiff need a mention here too – they’ve got a potentially exciting manager in place and they’ve had a really good summer transfer window.

“I’d like to see Cardiff surprise a few people here but Leeds will remain the huge favourites for a win here, and rightly so I think. They still have a good set of players and in Farke they have one of the most efficient bosses the second tier has ever seen.

“It certainly won’t be an easy game for Leeds, but I think they’ll get through this one with a narrow win.”

Score prediction: Leeds United 1-0 Cardiff City

James Ray

“Leeds United need some new signings before we can really pass a judgement on just where they are going to end up this season but looking at their current squad, this is a game they should be taking all three points from.

“Cardiff are among those being tipped to struggle but they’ve quietly brought in some impressive players who could fire them back up the table after surviving last season.

“That said, I still think the hosts will take all three points. Farke will be keen to make a statement and while it might not be plain sailing, I’ll back Leeds to win it 2-1.”

Score prediction: Leeds United 2-1 Cardiff City