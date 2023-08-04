Stoke City team news and predicted XI to face Rotherham: Midfielder potentially doubtful

Stoke City host Rotherham United in the opening round of the 2023/24 Championship campaign this weekend.

Stoke City welcome Rotherham United to the bet365 Stadium tomorrow afternoon, as the new Championship season gets underway.

And for the Potters, it’s a home game against one of the teams backed to struggle next season – it’s been a tough summer for the Millers but they’ve made some decent signings in the last week or so.

Stoke meanwhile have signed a horde of new players, giving fans a newfound optimism ahead of the new campaign.

Team news

One of this summer’s new signings, Ben Pearson, was a notable absentee from the last friendly outing v Everton, with the midfielder carrying a minor injury.

He remains the only injury worry for boss Alex Neil right now and it remains to be seen whether the hardened midfielder features this weekend.

Predicted XI

Travers (GK)

Hoever

Wilmot

Rose

Stevens

Thompson

Laurent

Brown

Chiquinho

Campbell

Gayle

How many of his new signings Neil starts tomorrow remains to be seen. But expect the Scot to name a fairly reserved and Championship-experienced side for this first game of the campaign.

Names like Enda Stevens and Ki-Jana Hoever should start in defence, whilst Dwight Gayle looks set to lead the line in what we expect to be a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Pearson will no doubt start on the bench in available, alongside new signings Ryan Mmaee And Wesley to name a couple.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 3pm, and it marks the start of what looks set to be a new and exciting era for Stoke City.