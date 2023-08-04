Southampton join Leeds United in midfielder pursuit, player currently training alone

Southampton are the latest side to have been linked with a move for Rangers’ Glen Kamara amid a new report from TEAMtalk.

Southampton and Leeds United are expected to be battling it out towards the top-end of the Championship table this season.

Both will be determined to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, but it could be that they go head-to-head in the transfer market before meeting in the league.

TEAMtalk has said that both the Saints and the Whites are keen on Kamara amid doubts over his Rangers future.

Leeds United have been linked for much of this summer, with reports even saying a £5m deal was close. A move hasn’t transpired as of yet though and there looks to be extensive competition for his signature. Not only are Southampton keen, but sides from Italy and Germany also have an interest.

Kamara is currently training alone, away from the Rangers squad ahead of a proposed exit.

Further Championship interest

Plenty of players have ended up moving south of the border after proving their talents in Scotland and given the stature of both Southampton and Leeds United, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they could tempt Kamara down to the Championship.

He’s an experienced operator in the middle of the park, testing himself against tough opposition in Europe with Rangers while also holding down a regular place in the Finland national side.

If he was to join one of Southampton or Leeds, Kamara is a player who could play an important in getting his side back to the Premier League. Importantly though, he’s good enough to manage the step up to top-flight level too, so this could be a transfer battle to keep an eye on.