Rotherham United man poised for loan move after Tranmere Rovers trial

Rotherham United defender Jake Hull is poised to re-sign for Buxton on loan, as detailed in a report by the Rotherham Advertiser.

Rotherham United are set to let the youngster head out the exit door on a temporary basis again.

Hull, 21, spent the second-half of last season with the National League North side and made 12 appearances for them in all competitions.

The Rotherham Advertiser have reported that he had a spell on trial at League Two outfit Tranmere Rovers over pre-season but he is now dropping back into non-league.

Another loan for Rotherham man

A return to Buxton is a good opportunity for Hull to get some more regular game time and experience under his belt to boost his development. It is a slight shame for him that he hasn’t been able to land a move in the Football League.

Nevertheless, he will be guaranteed regular minutes in the sixth tier which is good for his development as opposed to sitting on the bench or playing youth football.

Hull has been on the books at Rotherham for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy ranks. He has been a regular for the South Yorkshire club at various youth levels and has played three times for their senior team.

The Sheffield-born man has also had other loan spells away from the AESSEAL New York Stadium at Matlock Town, Guiseley, Hartlepool United and Boston United in the past.

He will temporarily leave behind a Rotherham team who are preparing for another year in the Championship under Matt Taylor. They start the new campaign this weekend with a tricky trip to the bet365 Stadium to lock horns with a Stoke City side who have been busy on the transfer front this summer.