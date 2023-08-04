QPR team news and predicted XI to face Watford: R’s centre-back crisis rumbles on

QPR head to Watford in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

QPR head to Vicarage Road as the 2023/24 season gets underway, for what promises to be a tough opener against a new-look Watford side lead by Valerien Ismael.

The R’s go into their first full season under Gareth Ainsworth who has a mammoth task on his hands this year, with many tipping QPR for relegation into League One.

But his side have made some decent signings this summer and they could yet surprise a few people, starting tomorrow.

Team news

The big bit of team news for QPR is that Jimmy Dunne looks set to miss out with a shoulder injury. Speaking in yesterday’s press conference, Ainsworth had this to say on the centre-back:

“We are working really hard to get Jimmy back. He is a key player and a great character, we will see how he is over the next few days.”

Jake Clarke-Salter looks set to miss out after missing the bulk of pre-season.

Predicted XI

Begovic (GK)

Paal

Fox

Gubbins

Kakay

Dozzell

Field

Willock

Chair

Richards

Dykes

1 of 15 What stadium is this? Loftus Road Portman Road Bloomfield Road The Den

Youngster Joe Gubbins is Ainsworth’s only fit centre-back right now, so expect him to line up alongside new signing Morgan Fox who is a natural full-back, but who can play in the middle.

Sam Field and Andre Dozzell should make up the two deeper-lying midfielders, with Chris Willock, Taylor Richards, and Ilias Chair in front of them, and Lyndon Dykes up top.

Asmir Begovic looks set to make his debut as well.

Tomorrow’s game is going to be a very difficult one for QPR, made even more so by the lack of centre-backs at their disposal.

The game kicks off at 3pm.