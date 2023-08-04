Plymouth Argyle’s Bali Mumba opens up on ‘difficult’ Norwich City return

Plymouth Argyle’s Bali Mumba says his return to Norwich City in pre-season was ‘difficult’, after sealing a permanent return to the south coast.

Mumba, 21, enjoyed a standout season on loan with Plymouth Argyle in League One last time round. The Englishman scored six and assisted seven in 41 league outings for the Green Army, who went on to lift the League One title.

He was named as the League One Young Player of the Year and he also earned a spot in the League One Team of the Season, before returning to then parent club Norwich City.

Mumba played a part in the Canaries’ pre-season before Plymouth retuned with a permanent offer, signing Mumba on a four-year deal in what’s arguably their most impressive capture of the summer so far.

And speaking to Plymouth Live ahead of this weekend’s opener v Huddersfield Town, Mumba had this to say on his return to Norwich City this summer:

“I went back with good intentions to play and get an opportunity, but going back it was difficult for me. Things didn’t quite seem right, I wasn’t exactly the same player as I was. That’s what I thought.

“For me, in football – the same as life really – it’s where you are comfortable and where you are happy, that’s when you play your best football.

“Coming here, in a place where I’m loved and appreciated, and I feel comfortable, this is the place where I belong and it’s the right decision for me. That’s where you get the best out of me.”

1 of 15 What stadium is this? Loftus Road Portman Road Bloomfield Road The Den

Back home

Mumba certainly impressed at Plymouth Argyle last time round. Expect David Wagner to have been excited to have him back, but before his return there was a bit speculation as to how and where Wagner would fit Mumba in his Norwich XI.

And it seems like it was best for all if Mumba moved on. He’s now at an exciting club ahead of an exciting season, and whilst many tip Plymouth to struggle, there’s a growing number who think the Green Army has what it takes to finish comfortably.

Mumba was a key component for them last year – he’s a very technical player in a more technical league, he and Plymouth could really surprise a few people.

Plymouth Argyle v Huddersfield Town kicks off at 3pm on Saturday, with Mumba bound to play a part.