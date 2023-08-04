Plymouth Argyle team news and predicted XI to face Huddersfield Town: New signing unlikely to feature

Plymouth Argyle make their return to Championship action against Huddersfield Town tomorrow.

The Pilgrims won last season’s League One title and on Saturday, they open their new campaign at home to Huddersfield Town.

Steven Schumacher will be hoping Plymouth Argyle’s new signings can help them impress upon their Championship return while returning stars Morgan Whittaker, Bali Mumba and Finn Azaz will all be determined to catch the eye too.

They face a Huddersfield Town side under the management of Neil Warnock, a familiar face at Home Park. Warnock managed Argyle from 1995 to 1997, winning the third division play-offs with the Green Army in 1996.

Plymouth Argyle team news

Unfortunately for Argyle, they won’t be coming into their Championship curtain raiser with a full strength squad.

Mike Cooper remains out with his long-term knee injury so Callum Burton or Conor Hazard will start in goal. Defenders Brendan Galloway and Macaulay Gillesphey will also sit out.

Schumacher told Plymouth Live earlier this week that Saxon Earley has been back in full training, though Mickel Miller will be given more time to prove his fitness. Returning loan star Azaz seems unlikely to feature too, as he was not involved in Villa’s pre-season games so needs time to get to match fitness.

Predicted XI

Burton (GK)

Pleguezuelo

Gibson

Scarr

Edwards

Randell

Warrington

Mumba

Whittaker

C. Wright

Hardie

The somewhat limited options at the back means summer signings Julio Pleguezuelo and Lewis Gibson may well partner Dan Scarr as the three centre-backs. Mumba should be a shoe-in on the left while the experience and leadership of captain Joe Edwards could see him start ahead of loan man Kaine Kesler-Hayden.

Jordan Houghton and Matt Butcher are other options in central midfield but Adam Randell and Lewis Warrington has the makings of an impressive partnership.

In attack, Ryan Hardie will more than likely start up top with Callum Wright and star man Whittaker in behind.

The clash kicks off at 15:00 tomorrow afternoon.