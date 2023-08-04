MK Dons midfielder set to complete Scottish Premiership switch

MK Dons midfielder Matt Smith is set to join Scottish Premiership side St. Johnstone, as per a report from The Herald.

23-year-old midfielder Smith had spent much of his career on loan in the EFL before signing permanently for MK Dons in January 2022.

The Wales international had spent spells with QPR, Charlton Athletic, Doncaster Rovers and Hull City before his Stadium MK move. It was hoped he could kick on with the Dons but as last season progressed, he lost his place in the squad and dropped down the pecking order.

Now, it looks as though he’s heading for Scotland.

The Herald has reported that Smith is closing in on a move to Scottish Premiership outfit St. Johnstone, bringing an end to a year-and-a-half-long stint with MK Dons. He has played 33 times for the club across all competitions, managing two goals and three assists in the process.

The Saints have been keen on a permanent deal and it is said Smith is set to make the move.

Best for all?

It hasn’t gone as hoped at Stadium MK for Smith and given that he’s a 19-cap Wales international, a move away will aid his efforts to get back into the squad. He’ll be hoping a switch to St. Johnstone can see him play starting XI football again as he looks to come good on his potential.

MK Dons have a good amount of midfield options on the books, allowing Smith to move on. MJ Williams and Alex Gilbey have both arrived to compete with Conor Grant and Ethan Robson for a starting spot in the middle of the park. 18-year-old Joel Anker may well get a chance in the senior side too after some impressive performances in pre-season.

Time will tell whether or not Smith does make the move, but things seem to be moving in the right direction.