Middlesbrough interested in signing striker with 53 PL goals to his name

Middlesbrough are looking for a new signing to lead the line for the upcoming campaign and are targeting a move for Fenerbahce striker Josh King, journalist Koray Güçlü claims.

Middlesbrough may be following the transfer strategy of signing younger players to help the club longer term, but finding the balance of youth and experience will be imperative to helping their chances of getting out of the division and earning promotion to the top flight.

With their only striker options being Josh Coburn, Alex Gilbert and Morgan Rogers, Boro are seriously lacking in firepower and experience in forward areas and will be hoping to address this in the transfer window.

One player who they have reportedly identified as a potential target is former Everton and Watford striker Josh King, who is currently plying his trade in Turkey with Fenerbahce. 24 Saat Futbol journalist Güçlü claims that Boro ‘want to hire’ the 31-year-old this summer.

A great signing…

If Boro can get a deal over the line, King would bring bags of experience having played in the Championship, the Premier League and overseas in Turkey with Fenerbahce and in Germany with Borussia Monchengladbach. Acquiring his services would stand them in good stead in helping them achieve a place in the top six come the end of the season.

King has one year left on his current deal and so could be available for a cut price. Middlesbrough will be hoping they can secure a move without having to break the bank, and given his pedigree he could be a great signing for the Teessiders regardless.

With Michael Carrick’s side prioritising prospects over experience this window, it means King may just be a stop-gap. But if he can be the difference maker in helping the club get over the line then it will certainly be a risk worth taking.