Middlesbrough eyeing move for Brazilian forward, journalist claims

Middlesbrough are reportedly interested in Corinthians striker Arthur Sousa, according to Brazilian journalist Luis Fabiani.

Having failed in their pursuit of Aston Villa starlet Cameron Archer, Boro are looking to other targets to help address their lack of firepower up the top end of the pitch. Having left the number nine shirt vacant in their recent squad announcement, it seems to show where their priorities lie for the rest of the transfer window.

They have secured the signings of Alex Gilbert from Brentford B and Morgan Rogers from Manchester City, but although both have featured heavily in pre-season for the Teessiders, they may not be expected to lead the line, and so could be looking towards another new arrival.

Although he too may be one for the future, Middlesbrough are reportedly keen on Corinthians forward Sousa. Journalist for Itatiaia Fabiani claims that the player had entered into talks with Red Bull Bragantino, but the talks did not progress well, with Boro now having entered into the race to sign the 20-year-old.

They need more…

Middlesbrough’s transfer strategy so far this summer has been to recruit young players and prospects who will likely feature for the first-team over the coming years. If they were to secure a move for Sousa, this would follow the formula once more.

However, given Archer has returned to Villa, Boro are desperately need to replace his goals. A proven Championship goalscorer or another high-profile loan signing from the Premier League would be a better solution to their issues for the forthcoming campaign than Sousa.

The Brazilian youngster looks to be another player for the future, along with the likes of Gilbert and Rogers. Carrick may have faith that these three can be the players to fire them to promotion, but on paper there are several sides who seem better equipped in forward areas. But only time will tell.