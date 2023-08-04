Maresca discusses the possibility of more players leaving and arriving at Leicester City this summer

Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca expects more comings and goings at the club during the remainder of this summer’s transfer market.

Leicester City have had a busy summer so far, with the Foxes spending well on names like Harry Winks, Conor Coady, Stephy Mavididi, and Mads Hermansen, whilst also binging in Callum Doyle on loan from Manchester City.

And there’s been the inevitable departures too, with James Maddison and Harvey Barnes both sealing big money Premier League moves to Spurs and Newcastle United respectively.

And speaking to Sky Sports ahead of this weekend’s opener v Coventry City, new Foxes boss Maresca has suggested that we could see more players arriving and the King Power this summer, and more leaving.

He said:

“Our situation is the same as all the managers now. The market is open and so many players could leave and arrive. Nine or 10 have left, five have arrived, so it’s all dynamic now.

“For me, for sure, our squad is not complete, we are going to some more movements, players are going to leave, some are going to arrive.”

Names like Kelechi Iheanacho and Timothy Castagne looks like the ones who are most in demand at Leicester City right now, but reports linking the Foxes with potential new signings have slowed down.

What next?

There’s still a few weeks left of the summer transfer window and so expect to see a bit more movement at the King Power, like Maresca points out.

The Foxes could potentially do with a new no.9 should Iheanacho leave, with Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka being Maresca’s only other options up top.

Elsewhere, Leicester look to have a pretty balanced squad as things stand, but adding quality in whichever positions possible can only go towards boosting their promotion push.

Leicester’s game v Coventry City kicks off at midday on Sunday.