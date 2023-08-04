Mansfield Town expected to be without first-team pair for Crewe Alexandra season opener

Mansfield Town are expected to be without Will Swan and Ollie Clarke for their trip to Crewe Alexandra this weekend, as detailed on their official club website.

Mansfield Town head to Cheshire as they look to start the new League Two season with a win.

Attacker Swan has emerged as a doubt with a groin problem, whilst midfielder Clarke has a calf injury.

On a more positive note, their website reports that midfielder Stephen Quinn and defender Baily Cargill are both poised to return after missing their last pre-season friendly against National League outfit Oldham Athletic.

Mansfield injury latest

Swan, 22, spent the last campaign on loan at Mansfield from Premier League side Nottingham Forest to get some experience under his belt. He was given the green light to leave the Reds on a temporary basis 12 months ago and went on to make 34 appearances in all competitions, finding the net on 10 occasions.

The Stags then swooped to sign him on a permanent basis in May and he penned a three-year deal at Field Mill. They won’t want to risk him on Saturday on Crewe, especially if it could aggravate his injury further, as he could be a big player for them this term as they eye promotion to League One.

Clarke, on the other hand, has been with Nigel Clough’s side for the last three years and has been an important figure for them in the middle of the park. Like Swan, he is in line for plenty of game time again and they will need to be careful with him at this moment in time.

Mansfield have other options to pick from his position such as Quinn, Hiram Boateng and George Maris which shows their strength in depth.