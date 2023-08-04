Liverpool considering surprise move for 24-year-old Leicester City ace

Liverpool are looking at Leicester City’s Kieran Dewsbury-Hall as a potential transfer target, Jacque Talbot has reported for Anfield Watch.

Leicester City academy graduate Dewsbury-Hall has become a first-team regular at the King Power Stadium in recent seasons.

He had to head out on loan to prove himself, finding success with both Luton Town and Blackpool before coming into the Foxes’ starting XI. Since then, the 24-year-old has played 80 times for the club, managing five goals and five assists in the process.

Now though, it has been said he’s the subject of surprise interest from Liverpool.

Trusted reporter Talbot has reported for Anfield Watch that Dewsbury-Hall has been watched closely by Liverpool scouts and are looking at a possible move for the midfielder. Leicester City’s stance on a potential transfer is not mentioned, but the fact that he is under contract until 2027 should put them in a strong negotiating position.

A key asset?

Ahead of the Championship season, Dewsbury-Hall is someone who could really thrive in this division. He really impressed during his time on loan with Luton Town and after maturing further and developing his game in the Premier League, he could be a key component in Enzo Maresca’s side.

Leicester City have some solid players in midfield but as far as true no.8s go, Dewsbury-Hall is probably the standout. That could make the Foxes reluctant to letting him go, though time will tell if Liverpool’s interest is to advance.

The Anfield outfit certainly have the finances to get a deal done though it remains to be seen what Leicester’s asking price would be. The pulling power is strong too but with Southampton’s Romeo Lavia firmly in the sights, it could be that they don’t need Dewsbury-Hall on top of him and their existing midfielders.