Leicester City’s bid to sign Chelsea midfielder advancing, trusted reporter says

Leicester City’s talks to sign Chelsea man Cesare Casadei on loan are advancing, trusted reporter Fabrizio Romano has said.

Leicester City have been frequently linked with Chelsea’s Italian prodigy Casadei this summer.

He made a decent impression with Reading over the second half of last season but after he played a starring role for Italy U20s over the summer, it looked as though a move to a higher level could await the 20-year-old ahead of the new campaign.

However, rumours of a move to Enzo Maresca’s Foxes have persisted and now, a new updated has emerged from transfer guru Romano.

He has reported on Twitter that Leicester’s talks to sign the Chelsea man on loan are ‘advancing’.

Leicester City and Chelsea, advancing in talks over Cesare Casadei loan deal 🔵 Italian coach Enzo Maresca could be a crucial factor, as revealed two days ago. https://t.co/8sDZ2mDT3L — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 4, 2023

City’s season gets underway against Coventry City this Sunday, so while that one may come too soon for Casadei, the hope will be that a deal can be wrapped up to secure a statement signing for the rest of the campaign.

An eye-catching addition

It remains to be seen whether or not Leicester City can get the signing of Italian starlet Casadei wrapped up but he will be a fantastic addition to their ranks if so. The link with Italian boss Maresca looks to be playing a key part in his recruitment, so the hope will be that the manager can really get the best out of the Chelsea man.

What will be interesting to see if the output he showed over the summer translates into Championship football this season.

Casadei only netted once during his 15 appearances for Reading but he managed a thoroughly impressive return of seven goals and seven assists at the U20s World Cup. This was in a similar central midfield role too, so it wasn’t like he was played further forward.

It shows he has the attacking pedigree to have an impact going forward though and the hope will be that Maresca can get that out of him if his move does come to fruition.