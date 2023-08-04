Leeds United team news and predicted XI to face Cardiff City: Farke forced to contend with striker shortage

Leeds United kick off their Championship campaign against Hull City on Sunday.

Leeds United host Cardiff City in their opening game of the 2023/24 season as Daniel Farke looks to get off to a winning start.

The Whites might have hoped that more new signings would have come through the doors by now but work is going in to bolster their ranks. Ethan Ampadu and Karl Darlow have arrived thus far, and hopefully more will follow soon.

As for Cardiff City, they’re tipped to struggle this season but Erol Bulut will be keen to dispel any nerves with an impressive performance against relegated Leeds in his first competitive game in charge of the Bluebirds.

Leeds United team news

Speaking to the press ahead of the game, Farke laid paid Leeds’ striker shortage.

He confirmed that Patrick Bamford will not be fit until after the first international break in September while Mateo Joseph will miss three to four weeks after rolling his ankle earlier this week. Georginio Rutter will also miss out but could be back in contention after the cup game against Shrewsbury Town.

Tyler Adams and Jack Harrison should be back in the mix after September’s international break.

Predicted XI

Darlow (GK)

Drameh

Cooper

Cresswell

Struijk

Ampadu

Gray

Summerville

Poveda

Sinisterra

Gelhardt

With relegation comes the chance to blood in new talents and defenders Cody Drameh and Charlie Cresswell may well come into the starting XI. Luke Ayling’s leadership and experience could see him retain the starting spot ahead of Drameh though.

In midfield, 17-year-old Gray has been spoken of highly and after catching the eye in pre-season he could land a starting spot. Darko Gyabi and Jamie Shackleton are the only other options with American international Adams out.

A whole host of players could start out wide and in attacking midfield but up top, Joe Gelhardt is the standout option due to injuries elsewhere.

The tie kicks off at 14:30 on Sunday afternoon.