Hull City team news and predicted XI to face Norwich City: Rosenior has striker decision to make

Hull City take on Norwich City at Carrow Road this weekend to start the new season.

Hull City make the trip down to East Anglia as they prepare for Liam Rosenior’s first full campaign at the helm.

The Tigers finished 15th in the table last term and have delved into the transfer market to bring in four new signings this summer to bolster their ranks.

Left-back Ruben Vinagre has joined on loan from Wolves, whilst striker Liam Delap has arrived on a temporary deal from Manchester City. Forward Aaron Connolly and Jason Lokilo have also been snapped up on permanent deals.

Hull City team news

Óscar Estupiñán and Lewie Coyle are both fit to feature for Hull and Connolly is also available, as detailed on their official club website. Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Greg Docherty are both unavailable though.

Predicted XI

Ingram (GK)

Christie

Jones

Greaves

Vinagre

Seri

Slater

Traore

Tufan

Vaughan

Delap

Rosenior has a big decision to make in regards to who starts up front for his side. Hull struggled for goals in parts of the last campaign and will be eager to find the net more.

Delap is the most likely candidate to lead the line with Estupinan and Connolly probably not 100% at the moment. The youngster has big point to prove after struggling to hit form on loan at both Stoke City and Preston North End last season.

The Tigers also have a big choice to make between Jacob Greaves and Sean McLoughlin to partner Alfie Jones in the heart of defence. The latter doesn’t deserve to be on the bench but there isn’t too much to separate the pair at all.

The tie kicks off at 15:00 on Saturday.