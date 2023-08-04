Hull City not expected to move back in for January target

Hull City are not expected to rekindle their interest in Marseille winger Konrad de la Fuente this summer, as per HullLive reporter Barry Cooper in his latest Q&A.

Hull City saw a deal to land the USA international fall through in the January transfer window.

De la Fuente, 22, stayed put at Marseille last winter and his future remains to be up in the air with the Ligue 1 outfit.

Journalist Cooper has poured cold water on the Tigers’ chances of moving back in for him now, as per HullLive: “Konrad De La Fuente’s ship is also well down the Humber. He’s not played, and City aren’t in a position to be signing players that haven’t kicked a ball for eight months. It would have worked in January, not now.”

No Hull swoop

Hull are in need of some more attacking reinforcements between now and the end of the window. Jason Lokilo has arrived to bolster their options on the wing but they would benefit from having one or two more players coming through the door in that particular position to ensure they have enough competition and depth.

De la Fuente obviously has talent based on the fact he has been on the books at Barcelona in the past and plays for Marseille. However, he has struggled with injuries so far in his career and hasn’t played much football at all over the past 12 months.

It would be a massive risk for the Tigers to take to sign him and would be a waste of money if he wasn’t able to keep fit. Liam Rosenior needs players that can last 46 games and are robust enough to deal with Championship football.

Hull kick-start the new season with a tricky away trip to Carrow Road this weekend to face Norwich City as they look to start with a positive result. They then face Grant McCann’s Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night before facing Sheffield Wednesday at the MKM Stadium next Saturday.