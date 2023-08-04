Enzo Maresca quizzed on Leicester City’s promotion credentials ahead of Coventry City opener

Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca says the club’s owners are ambitious, but that promotion hasn’t been discussed.

Leicester City appointed a new and exciting manager in Maresca earlier this summer. The Italian left Manchester City’s coaching team to take on the Foxes job, and after a positive summer transfer window, many are backing his side for the Championship title.

But speaking to Sky Sports ahead of his side’s season opener v Coventry City this weekend, Maresca has eased talks of his side earning promotion this season, saying:

“The first target is to allow the team to play in one way, the way we like. The target is something all of us know about.

“To be honest, the club didn’t mention getting promoted this year, but they are ambitious, I am ambitious, the guys here are ambitious – all of us want the same target but the club know it’s not A, B and then C and football’s not so easy.

“We’re going to try our best and we will see game by game how we develop our idea.”

Like when Mikel Arteta left City’s staff to take the Arsenal job, he took on a longer-term project which was about more than immediate success.

And that seems to be the same for Maresca and Leicester City. But given the quality of their new signings, it’s difficult not to put Leicester as the leading candidates for promotion next season.

Promotion favourites?

Of all the relegated teams, it seems like Leicester have made the better summer signings. They’ve not been afraid to spend money and Maresca says they look set to sign some more, so it’s difficult not to get carried away about Leicester’s chances this season.

Coventry City is a tough game to open with but at home, Maresca will surely fancy his side’s chances. Mark Robins has been at Coventry a long time though and he won’t need any settling time this season, whereas Leicester udner Maresca likely will.

Sunday’s game kicks off at midday, and it’ll be a fascinating first glance at their new-look side for Foxes fans.