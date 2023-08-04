Charlton Athletic team news and predicted XI to face Leyton Orient: Holden has two players out of action

Charlton Athletic start the new League One season with a home clash against Leyton Orient this weekend.

Charlton Athletic will be looking to start the new campaign with a win over their fellow London club at The Valley.

The Addicks have had a busy summer to date and have delved into the transfer window to bring in the likes of Alfie May, Tayo Edun, Lloyd Jones, Harry Isted, Terry Taylor and Panutche Camara to bolster their ranks.

They finished 10th last term and will be aiming for the play-offs at least this time around.

Charlton Athletic team news

As detailed on their official club website, Chuks Aneke has a calf injury and Miles Leaburn remains out of action with an ankle problem. Apart from that, Dean Holden has a clean bill of health.

Predicted XI

Isted (GK)

Jones

Hector

Ness

Egbo

Blackett-Taylor

Dobson

Camara

Fraser

May

Kanu

With Aneke and Leaburn sidelined, an opportunity could arise for promising 18-year-old Daniel Kanu to start. He has made 16 first-team appearances for Charlton so far in his career and he has a bright future ahead of him.

The Addicks’ supporters will be excited to see new striker May in competitive action. He has been a proven goal scorer for Cheltenham Town over the past four years and fired 67 goals in 165 games in all competitions for the Robins so will be looking to carry on his impressive form.

Isted will be eager to make the number one spot his own ahead of Ashley Maynard-Brewer. The stopper has been snapped up on a free transfer following his departure from Premier League new boys Luton Town at the end of June. He spent time on loan at Barnsley last term and help them reach the play-offs.