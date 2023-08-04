Championship boss pours cold water on links to Nottingham Forest man

Cardiff City have been linked with a swoop for the Premier League centre-back in this transfer window ahead of the new Championship season.

Panzo, 22, is facing an uncertain future at the City Ground at this moment in time and it remains to be seen whether he is in Steve Cooper’s plans for their upcoming campaign in the top flight.

When asked whether his side are interested, the Bluebirds’ new manager Bulut simply replied, as per WalesOnline: “No. Right now, no interest.”

No Cardiff move for now

Panzo would have been a useful acquisition for Cardiff this summer but they are obviously satisfied with the defensive options that they have at their disposal at this moment in time.

The former England youth international spent last term on loan at Coventry City in the second tier to get some experience under his belt. He made 32 appearances in all competitions for the Sky Blues, 29 of which came in the league, and he helped them reach the play-off final under Mark Robins. However, they were beaten by Luton Town at Wembley on penalties and missed out on promotion to the top flight.

Panzo joined Nottingham Forest in 2022 having previously been on the books at Chelsea, AS Monaco and Dijon. However, he has struggled to break into their first-team so far.

Cardiff could have given him a chance to get some regular game time again. They kick-start the new season with a tricky trip to Elland Road on Sunday to face newly relegated Leeds United.

The Bluebirds have made some interesting signings like Aaron Ramsey and Josh Bowler and will be in confident mood.