Blackpool and Derby County battling to sign released Championship man

League One duo Blackpool and Derby County are both interested in a deal for free agent striker Martyn Waghorn, reports Sky Sports’ Rob Dorsett.

Waghorn, 33, is a free agent after leaving Coventry City at the end of last season. But the former Derby County man is attracting interest from the third tier as the start of the season draws closer, with his former club interested alongside Blackpool.

The Seasiders are joining Paul Warne’s Derby County in League One after their relegation from the Championship last season, and both look set to battle it out for the signing of the experience Waghorn.

But Dorsett says that Blackpool could have a slight advantage in this particular transfer chase with the Rams preferring a move for Sheffield Wednesday’s former Rotherham United striker Michael Smith.

Dorsett tweeted:

Slight tweak: #dcfc MAY sign two strikers, but #Blackpoolfc hoping to sneak a deal with Waghorn while the Rams focus is primarily on Smith. https://t.co/H4ZwbnWUY6 — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) August 3, 2023

Both Blackpool and Derby have made some positive signings this summer, with both clubs surely eyeing up a spot in the top six next time round.

Waghorn wanted

It’s no surprise to see interest from League One. Waghorn has had his day in the Championship but now it looks like he’ll have to drop down a league to maintain the same kind of quality.

And a return to Derby or a move to Blackpool could be a good move for the striker. But after previously spending three years at Pride Park, Waghorn might fancy a new challenge with a new club,

What’s more is that Dorsett says Blackpool might be slightly ahead in this transfer chase given Derby’s pursuit of Smith, so Waghorn to Blackpool is looking very possible.

It’d be a shrewd signing for the Seasiders and an exciting career move for Waghorn.