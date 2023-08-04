Blackburn Rovers team news and predicted XI to face West Brom: Striker set to miss out

Blackburn Rovers host West Brom in their first game of the new Championship season this weekend.

Blackburn Rovers have had a pretty turbulent summer but at last, the focus can turn to on-pitch matters as they prepare to face West Brom in their Championship curtain-raiser.

Jon Dahl Tomasson has seen his transfer budget change, casting some doubt over his future at Ewood Park. However, the Dane will be in the dugout and determined to get off to a winning start on Saturday.

As for West Brom, they’ve not strengthened as they would have hoped amid their own ownership issues. In Carlos Corberan they have one of the division’s best coaches though and will be keen to push for the play-offs this season.

Blackburn Rovers team news

Thomas Kaminski’s exit means Aynsley Pears will likely start in goal for Rovers. Ashley Phillips’ move to Tottenham Hotspur looks to be moving closer too, so it would be a surprise if he’s involved against the Baggies.

Tomasson stated last week that striker Sam Gallagher was poised to miss out through injury after he was absent from the friendlies against Girona and Stockport County. Ryan Hedges also missed those games but he will be available for selection while summer signing Niall Ennis could make the bench, it has emerged.

Predicted XI

Pears (GK)

Rankin-Costello

Carter

Hyam

Pickering

Wharton

Travis

Tronstad

Szmodics

Leonard

Dolan

If Tomasson wanted to move Joe Rankin-Costello into midfield, Callum Brittain could come in at right-back. Otherwise, the backline picks itself.

In midfield, captain Lewis Travis could start if Rankin-Costello remains at right-back. Sondre Tronstad should be in line for a competitive debut while Adam Wharton should play if he’s deemed match ready.

Limited options up top mean academy talent Harry Leonard may start the season as the no.9. Either side of him could be Sammie Szmodics and Tyrhys Dolan in a front three but Tomasson could deploy a 4-2-3-1 too.

The tie kicks off at 15:00 tomorrow afternoon.