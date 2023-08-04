Barnsley could announce Frenchman’s arrival today, but no contact made over swoop for 22-year-old

Barnsley could finalise the signing of Nimes Olympique defender Mael de Gevigney today, as per a report from the Barnsley Chronicle.

Barnsley are in the market for more options at the heart of defence and plenty of players have been linked with the Tykes.

One name mentioned in recent reports is that of de Gevigney, a 23-year-old French defender currently plying his trade with Nimes Olympique. He played 31 times in Ligue 2 last season but was unable to save his side from relegation in his opening season.

Now, it seems the centre-back is heading for Yorkshire.

Trusted local outlet the Barnsley Chronicle has said that de Gevigney is extremely close to sealing his move to Barnsley. In fact, the deal for the Frenchman could even be announced today as Neil Collins bolsters his options at the back.

While the de Gevigney deal is close though, recent links with SCR Altach’s Felix Strauss have been played down. The 22-year-old has been mentioned as a target but the Barnsley Chronicle states no contact has been made with the player or his club.

Back to the continent

Barnsley have dipped into the European market plenty in recent seasons but this summer, all of their signings have come from domestic clubs. They look to be going back to the continent in their centre-back search though as de Gevigney moves closer to joining the club.

He’s spent his career playing in France’s second and third divisions, featuring for FC Versailles prior to his Nimes move.

A move to Barnsley presents a new challenge for de Gevigney as he tests himself outside his native for the first time but given how some of the Tykes’ overseas additions have impressed in years gone by, the hope will be that he can become a new star at Oakwell.