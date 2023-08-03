Tony Mowbray confirms Sunderland’s striker bids with 19-year-old set to start v Ipswich Town

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has confirmed the club are actively pursuing more strikers while Luis Semedo is expected to start against Ipswich Town.

Sunderland had to deal with a shortage of strikers for much of last season. The hope will be that they don’t have to deal with the same problems again in the new campaign but ahead of this weekend’s season opener against Ipswich Town, Mowbray and co are dealing with a familiar problem.

Ross Stewart remains sidelined while new signing Eliezer Mayenda suffered an injury shortly after his arrival from Sochaux.

It means Luis Hemir Semedo is the only fit striker and the Sunderland Echo says he is expected to start against the Tractor Boys.

Manager Mowbray spoke to the local outlet about the pursuit of further additions up top. He confirmed that there are active bids in for transfer targets, though time will tell if they come to fruition. He said:

“We’re working really hard on that.

“We had a meeting yesterday and we’ve got bids in for players. We’re pushing hard to make sure we have additions in that part of the pitch.”

Mowbray went on to admit that Semedo wasn’t brought in to start straight away, though he’s confident of recruiting reinforcements.

“Hemir wasn’t really bought as a number one centre forward right away, he was brought as a project to nurture and to grow and to give him some game time. We didn’t bring him in to play 46 games right away. The hope would be he could play some, someone else could play some, maybe playing two together at times.

“I’m pretty sure that we will have some help for Hemir at the top end of the pitch, whether that be before the season starts or certainly before the window closes.”

Thrust into the limelight

As Mowbray said, the plan wasn’t for Semedo to come in and start games right away. There’s no doubt that the 19-year-old has the promise to hold down a starting spot in time, but a start on the first day of the season probably wasn’t something many anticipated when he arrived from Benfica.

However, that’s the hand Sunderland have been dealt, and Mowbray and co will have full faith in his ability to lead the line.

After last season’s striker shortage, avoiding that scenario will be the Black Cats’ priority. They did brilliantly considering they spent much of the campaign without a no.9 but that doesn’t mean it’s something they’ll want to do again, so the hope will be that these active bids can bear fruit in the coming days and weeks.