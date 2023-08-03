‘This season is going to be a slog’: Stoke City v Rotherham United prediction

Stoke City host Rotherham United in the Championship this weekend.

The Potters have had a very busy summer bringing in 10 new players so far, with some money spent on the likes of Andre Vidigal and Ryan Mmaee.

Rotherham United meanwhile are widely tipped to struggle this season. They’ve not had the best of summer transfer windows so far and they’ve lost a couple of last season’s important players.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Stoke City are my dark horses for next season. Their July was so impressive and there looks to be some more players arriving this month, and in Alex Neil they have a very capable Championship boss.

“Rotherham United did well under Matt Taylor last season but I think this season is going to be a slog for them. They’ve not done enough this summer and this opening game v Stoke is a very tough one.

“It’ll take a bit of time for this new-look Stoke City side to properly come together, but I think they’ll get through this weekend’s game with a win.”

Score prediction: Stoke City 2-0 Rotherham United

James Ray

“You can’t write off the Millers but I think a challenging season will start in disappointing fashion against Stoke City.

“The Potters have done some great business this summer and with Alex Neil at the helm, they might finally launch a serious bid for promotion this season. In front of the home faithful, a win would be a great way to show the fans just what they’re capable of after continuous disappointment in recent seasons.

“On paper, this should be a fairly routine home win. I’ll go for 3-1 Stoke.”

Score prediction: Stoke City 3-1 Rotherham United