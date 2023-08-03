‘The mood is a little apprehensive’: Blackburn Rovers v West Brom prediction

Blackburn Rovers host West Brom in the Championship this weekend.

Both teams go into this new season after missing out on a spot in the top six last time round, with both teams having had frustrations in the transfer market so far this summer.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s Blackburn have made a few positive signings but enter the 2023/24 season without Ben Brereton Diaz, so how they’ll fare going forward remains to be seen.

The Baggies meanwhile have had to offload a couple of names this summer, but their recent signing of Josh Maja looks to have put a bit of wind back into their sails.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“I’m a bit worried about West Brom this season. I think they have arguably the best coach in the league but he’s just not been backed as I would’ve hoped, so how close they can get to the top six this season remains to be seen.

“And I think Blackburn are in the same boat to be honest. They too have a great coach but not enough resources, so I think this could be a game between two sides who’ll occupy the mid-table pack this season.

“That being said, it’s an exciting game, but I think opening day nerves will see these two cancel each other out.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-1 West Brom

James Ray

“Both these clubs would have hoped to be coming into the new season confident of launching a bid for promotion but after some struggles in the transfer market for various ownership reasons at both clubs, the mood is a little apprehensive among both sets of fans.

“However, the excitement of the opening day should ensure both Blackburn and West Brom players are up for the fight.

“It will be intriguing to see just what both squads look like come September 1st when the transfer window is done but for now, they might just play out a draw. Either side could capitalise and snatch a win, but I’ll go for 1-1.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-1 West Brom