Swindon Town defender set to complete move to League Two rivals

Swindon Town added Lavinier to their ranks last summer, bringing the former Portugal and England youth international the County Ground from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

The 22-year-old’s involvement was patchy. He found limited chances in the first-half of the season before a spell on the sidelines, playing 25 times for the Robins overall while netting twice and chipping in with an assist in the process.

Now though, it is claimed that the versatile ex-Chelsea talent is set to leave the Robins.

Football Insider has said that Lavinier is set to swap Swindon Town for Forest Green Rovers.

It is not said whether the move will be temporary or permanent but it might not be long before fans find out, with a deal expected to signed and sealed later on today.

A switch on the cards

Time will tell just when the London-born talent’s proposed move is announced but it makes for an intriguing move for the defender.

His exit does leave Swindon Town with even less depth. Lavinier was valuable in the sense that he offered versatility, playing either as a left-back or right-back, even operating as a central midfielder for Swindon Town when called upon.

Losing someone of that flexibility means the Robins need new signings even more and with their squad looking pretty light on the ground, the hope will be that more new signings can follow sooner rather than later.

For Forest Green though, they’ll be hoping to get the best out of the full-back as he heads for The New Lawn. As a former youth international for England and Portugal and having spent time in Chelsea and Spurs’ academies, he’s clearly a player with promise, but time will tell whether they can unlock his true potential.