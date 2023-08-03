Stoke City launch bid for 22-year-old central midfielder

Stoke City have made a bid for FC Basel midfielder Wouter Burger, as per reporter Anthony Joseph.

Stoke City have enjoyed an eye-catching summer transfer window and the hope will be that they can push towards the play-off picture. However, work is still going in off the pitch to wrap up some more new additions, and a fresh target has emerged on the Potters’ radar.

Stoke could probably do with another option in the middle of the park and 22-year-old Wouter Burger is said to be a target.

As per reporter Anthony Joseph, the Potters have lodged a bid for the Dutch youth international, who currently plies his trade in Switzerland with FC Basel.

Stoke City have made a bid for Basel midfielder Wouter Burger. The 22-year-old is a central midfielder and can also play in a more defensive role. The Netherlands U21 international joined Basel from Feyenoord for £600,000.#SCFC #fcbasel1893 pic.twitter.com/grL68Nz3Jd — Anthony Joseph (@AnthonyRJoseph) August 2, 2023

Burger has been with the club since 2021, joining from Feyenoord. He’s played 87 times since then, chipping in with six goals and four assists while mainly playing as a central or defensive midfielder, though he has played deeper as a centre-back when called upon too.

Burger still has two years left on his contract with the Swiss outfit.

Another target from the continent

Stoke City have really cast their net wide this summer and a move for Burger would see them do so once again.

The majority of signings have been from domestic clubs but Andre Vidigal and Ryan Mmaee have signed from Maritime and Ferencvaros respectively. The hope will be that they can settle into English football quickly and really help the Potters push towards a play-off fight, something that has eluded them for their entire time back in the Championship.

Burger has a good pedigree behind him having played in Holland and Switzerland’s top-tiers and as a regular at youth level for the Netherlands, he’s got a bit of international experience under his belt as well.