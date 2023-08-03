Stoke City ace attracting Premier League interest, reporter claims

Stoke City attacker Jacob Brown is attracting interest from the Premier League, reports Fraser Fletcher.

Stoke City have a decision to make regarding the future of the forward in this transfer window.

Brown, 25, joined the Potters back in 2020 from Barnsley and still has two years left on his contract at the bet365 Stadium.

According to reporter Fletcher on Twitter (see tweet below), he is believed to be wanted by some unnamed top flight teams this summer.

Further on from @DarrenOWitcoop news below 👇 Understand Jacob Brown has interest in the Premier League. #SCFC https://t.co/VNEUvkMMdr — Fraser Fletcher (@FrazFletcher) August 2, 2023

Stoke man eyed

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see at least one attacking player head out the exit door at Stoke following their flurry of recent signings. Brown has been a regular for them over the past few years and has been a source of goals.

He has made 140 appearances in all competitions for the Potters since his switch from Oakwell and has scored 29 goals, nine of which came last term.

Brown was on the books at Sheffield Wednesday and Guiseley as a youngster before joining Barnsley in 2015. He spent five years with the Yorkshire outfit, some of which he spent away on loan at Chesterfield to gain experience, and he went on to find the net 12 times in 82 outings.

He also helped the Tykes gain promotion from League One during his time there before Stoke came calling.

Cutting ties with Brown would free up space and funds in Alex Neil’s squad but they need to decide whether he can still play a big part for them up top. Stoke will be quietly confident of success next term after an impressive window to date and are in action this weekend.

They take on Rotherham United at home and will be looking to start with a win in front of their own fans.