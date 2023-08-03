Shrewsbury Town nearing deal for 14-goal striker, report claims

Shrewsbury Town are closing in on a deal for Sligo Rovers striker Max Mata, as per a report from the Shropshire Star’s Ollie Westbury.

23-year-old New Zealand international Mata has been well-travelled over the early stages of his career.

He started out in his native with Wellington Phoenix, spending time in their youth ranks before stints with Eastern Suburbs and Onehunga Sports. From there he moved to Switzerland to join Grasshoppers’ youth academy, enduring a spell on loan before switching to Real Monarchs SLC, an affiliate of MLS side Real Salt Lake.

Mata now plays in Ireland for Sligo Rovers, where he has remained since February 2022.

His return of 21 goals and five assists in 58 games for the club has caught the eye and now, he’s said to be nearing a move to Shrewsbury Town.

I gather a move for Sligo Rovers' Max Mata is edging ever close for Shrews, but it is still not done yet. #Salop https://t.co/VCsBrhTvvz — Ollie Westbury (@Ollie_Westbury) August 3, 2023

Mata is currently the top scorer in the League of Ireland, scoring 11 goals in 23 games thus far. Across all competitions, he has 14 in 30.

A chance for the strikers

Shrewsbury Town don’t have that many options at the top of the pitch coming into the new season, so the starting spot in Matthew Taylor’s side is really up for grabs.

Current options Ryan Bowman and Daniel Udoh will be hopeful of nailing down a spot in the side but for a player like Mata who has found form with clubs across the globe, he should be confident of finding success again in League One.

If he can maintain the form he’s shown and hit the ground running with Salop, he should stand a good chance of becoming Taylor’s go-to man at the top of the pitch. Competition at striker is vital and the reportedly nearing deal for Mata will give Shrewsbury just that.