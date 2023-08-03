Ryan Lowe shares Preston North End injury update ahead of Bristol City opener

Preston North End head to Bristol City in the opening round of the 2023/24 Championship season this weekend.

Preston North End make the trip down to Ashton Gate where they face a Bristol City side who’ll be looking to rival Preston in the race for top six this season.

Both sides have enjoyed fairly impressive summer transfer windows with the Lilywhites’ recent signing of Jack Whatmough being their sixth signing of the summer so far.

Fans will see some new faces making their debuts on Saturday, including marquee signing of Mads Frokjaer-Jensen, but Ryan Lowe has revealed that several names remain injured ahead of Saturday.

Speaking on his side’s injured players, he told the club:

“Ched [Evans] sees a specialist on Monday and he’s champing at the bit. It’ll be a massive bonus having him back. Emil [Riis] is on track, Whitey [Ben Whiteman] is probably a week or two behind schedule, and Robbie [Brady] will miss Saturday.”

With Ched Evans and Emil Riis out, Lowe will be relying on new signings Will Keane and Layton Stewart to provide Preston’s attacking prowess in the meantime.

1 of 20 Whose stadium is this? Barnsley Bristol City Ipswich Town Oxford United

A tough opener

A trip to Bristol City is never easy, and given the Robins’ positive summer transfer window, expect the club to be taking a lot of optimism into this game.

But Preston surprised a lot of people last season and they could do again this season. They’ve made some decent captures and they’ve got some really talented players still to come back from injury, so Lowe will surely be looking forward to welcoming back the likes of Evans, Riis, Ben Whiteman, and Robbie Brady back.

If the Lilywhites can start with a win, then it should set them up for a positive start to the 2023/24 campaign.

Saturday’s game kicks off at 3pm.