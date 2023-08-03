Rotherham United boss makes honest transfer admission and suggests how many players he needs

Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor says the club ‘may have to shift a few’ players in order to bring more in this summer.

Rotherham United kick off their 2023/24 season with a trip to Stoke City this weekend. It’s a tough opener for the Millers whose transfer window has become progressively better, with the most recent capture of Andre Green being their sixth summer signing.

Taylor though has seen the likes of Conor Washington and Josh Vickers both reunite with Paul Warne at Derby County, alongside the exits of Chiedozie Ogbene, Richard Wood, and Wes Harding who all left as free agents at the end of last season.

And speaking to the club ahead of this weekend’s opener, Taylor suggested that his side are about ‘seven bodies down’ compared to last season, whilst also saying that the club might have to sell some players before they can bring in any more.

He said:

“We need a few more. Managers always feel like they are fairly short in a few areas. In terms of what we’ve lost, I think we’re at least seven bodies down.

“We didn’t have a particularly big squad last season and we’re fully aware we’ll need a few more in. We may have to shift a few in order to get some more in but we are aware we need a few more few the door.”

Up against it

Rotherham have made some decent signings this summer. But they lost some really key players in the summer and it remains to be seen whether or not their new signings can fill those gaps.

Taylor’s comments are honest but they won’t fill fans with too much confidence. There’s less than a month of the window left now and with league games to worry about, signing new players becomes even more difficult.

Rotherham United v Stoke City kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.