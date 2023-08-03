Portsmouth’s swoop for Chelsea man ‘still a possibility’ despite growing transfer competition

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has said a deal for Chelsea’s Tino Anjorin is ‘still a possibility’ as the Blues look to add a new no.10.

Portsmouth have had one of the busier transfer windows but given that they did much of their business in early stages of the window, movement has slowed somewhat.

However, the club are still on the hunt for another signing or two and one player who has been of interest is Chelsea’s Anjorin. A deal hasn’t been done yet but manager Mousinho has been vocal about their interest, though competition has emerged from Reading and FC Volendam in Holland.

Now, Mousinho has spoken on the matter with The News.

The Portsmouth boss stated that a deal is ‘still a possibility’, though the decision lies in the hands of Anjorin and Chelsea. Here’s what he had to say about Pompey’s pursuit of the attacking midfielder:

“Anjorin is still a possibility until that is done and dusted.

“I’m yet to hear anything on that, so then that’s still a possibility from our point of view. I am optimistic, we are still pursuing that, although that is now out of our hands, it’s basically the player and Chelsea’s choice.

“We’ll see how that progresses.”

1 of 20 Whose stadium is this? Barnsley Bristol City Ipswich Town Oxford United

The final piece?

Mousinho and Portsmouth have managed to build what looks like a well-balanced squad with solid depth across the board. There are options in all positions and versatile players who can operate in different positions if needs be.

An attacking midfielder looks to be the final piece of the jigsaw. Again, there are already players who can fill in there if needs be but an out-and-out, attack-minded no.10 could cap off a great summer at Fratton Park.

Anjorin would fill that gap perfectly and given how some of his previous spells away from Chelsea have gone, he’ll be hungry to succeed.

Injury hasn’t helped his transition from youth to senior football but stints with Lokomotiv Moscow and Huddersfield Town haven’t seen him catch the eye. A drop down to League One could be ideal and given Pompey’s need for a no.10, he should be in with a decent shout of regular minutes at Fratton Park.