Opinion: Millwall ‘catalyst’ remains a key player for Rowett despite summer additions

Millwall are looking to mount another promotion push in the 2023/24 season, in what is Gary Rowett’s fourth full season in charge.

Rowett took over in October 2019 and has since overseen 184 games in charge, winning 72 of them. In each of his three seasons in charge, Rowett has managed to guide Millwall to progressively improving league finishes, finishing in 11th, 9th, and last seaosn in 8th.

And Millwall have once again improved their side in the transfer market this summer, adding Kevin Nisbet, Joe Bryan, and Casper De Norre to their ranks. But one player who’s broken through during Rowett’s tenure and who looks set to play another important role next season is Billy Mitchell.

The 22-year-old Orpington-born midfielder made his Championship debut way back in the 2018/19 season, but the last two seasons has seen Mitchell really become a key player for the Lions.

He made 42 league outings in the 2021/22 season and 36 in the last 2022/23 campaign, and he’s clearly a favourite of Rowett’s too.

Speaking to South London Press after Mitchell made his 100th appearance for Millwall last season, Rowett had this to say:

“The team selections don’t lie, do they? I wouldn’t pick him on the back of just being one of the young players coming through our academy. Billy has grown into a player I trust as a manager. I know he will give me certain attributes and does it very consistently.”

He added:

“He is the catalyst for a lot of the things we do whether we are winning or losing and chasing the game. He still shows the same attributes and desire to do the right things. He’s a pleasure to work with.

“He has got better and better. He still has a lot of room to grow. I don’t think people have seen his full range of passing yet or his ability around the edge of the box when he gets into those shooting positions.”

Whilst Rowett and Millwall continue to bring in quality names like Zian Flemming, Nisbet, and De Norre, the likes of Mitchell remain key names in the side and names that Rowett can look to build a future squad around.

The energetic and hardened midfielder epitomises everything that’s great about Millwall and as the Lions gear up for another promotion charge, expect Mitchell to continue on his upwards trajectory and continue to win over the hearts of Millwall fans.