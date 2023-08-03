‘One or two names’ – Ainsworth shares exciting QPR transfer update

QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth says the club are ‘working hard’ on signing a couple more players before the transfer window shuts on September 1st.

QPR have so far signed five new players this summer, binging in Ziyad Larkeche, Asmir Begovic, Jack Colback, Morgan Fox, and Paul Smyth.

Colback was the latest to arrive, and it looks like QPR will look for a few more names during the remainder of this summer’s transfer window.

Speaking to the club ahead of this weekend’s season opener v Watford, R’s boss Ainsworth had this to say:

“I want to bring a couple more players in. We’re working hard on one or two names.”

QPR look set for a tough season and a tough opening weekend against a new-look Watford side under the management of Valerien Ismael.

The R’s suffered a tough defeat in their last friendly outing too, losing 5-0 against Oxford United.

New signings needed

Ainsworth will know that his current set of players won’t be enough to last the length of the upcoming season. QPR always seem to have a streamlined squad but this side looks particularly thin on the ground.

A new centre-back or two looks like a real priority for QPR after Jimmy Dunne suffered a shoulder injury v Oxford, whilst some new attacking players would be very welcome as well.

Expect QPR to be looking into Premier League loan signings now that we’re approaching the end of the transfer window, with the best free agents having already been snapped up – QPR made good use of the loan market last season but are yet to do so this summer.

QPR v Watford kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.