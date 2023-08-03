Oldham Athletic close to landing Wrexham target from Barnsley, reporter claims

Oldham Athletic are closing in on the signing of Barnsley striker James Norwood, reports Doug O’Kane.

Barnsley are poised to let the attacker head out the exit door ahead of the start of the new League One season.

Norwood, 32, has been on Wrexham’s radar, as reported by Alan Nixon on his Patreon page.

However, the Barnsley Chronicle reporter O’Kane has now reported on Twitter (see tweet below) that he is ‘very close’ to a move to Oldham in the National League instead.

I have seen the pictures of James Norwood at Oldham Athletic today. I believe the move is very close. Meanwhile, the Reds are closing in on a new centre-back signing. #barnsleyfc — Doug O'Kane (@dougokane88) August 3, 2023

Surprise Barnsley exit

It would be a surprise to see Norwood leave Barnsley, especially for a team in the fifth tier. Most signs pointed towards Wrexham if he was to cut ties with the Yorkshire club following Paul Mullin’s injury.

However, it now appears Oldham have swooped in and are now on the verge of an eye-catching addition. Luring the experienced forward will certainly be an ambitious acquisition by the North West outfit and would be a statement of intent.

Norwood signed for the Tykes last year and scored 11 goals for them in all competitions last term to help them reach the third tier play-off final. He still has another year left on his deal but his current club risk losing him for free in June 2024 if they don’t cash in on him in this window or in January.

The Eastbourne-born man has also had spells at Exeter City, Forest Green Rovers, Tranmere Rovers and Ipswich Town in the past and has been a proven goal scorer throughout his career to date. He has found the net on 183 occasions in 504 outings altogether to date.

Oldham finished 12th in the table in the last campaign and will be eyeing a return to the Football League. Wrexham managed to get out of their league earlier this year and may now need to hunt for alternative striking targets.