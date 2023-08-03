‘Not done enough’: Norwich City v Hull City prediction

Norwich City welcome Hull City to Carrow Road this weekend in the Championship.

Norwich City will be looking to start the new season with a win in front of their own fans as they prepare for David Wagner’s first full campaign at the helm.

Hull, on the other hand, ended last term in decent form under Liam Rosenior and will be eager to surprise a few, despite having a fairly subdued summer transfer window to date.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Norwich have added experience into their side with signings such as Ashley Barnes and Shane Duffy and they will see this game as winnable in front of their own supporters.

“Hull can be unpredictable and their players have been working hard over pre-season to try and build up their fitness levels to adapt to Liam Rosenior’s style of play.

“This is a tricky opening day for the Tigers and they will no doubt try and get all three points. A drew wouldn’t be a bad result at all for the visitors but I think home advantage will come into play here.”

Score prediction: Norwich City 1-0 Hull City

Luke Phelps

“Norwich looked like they’d be really going for it this summer. But their early momentum has died off and now I’m finding it hard to make a case for them this season.

“Hull meanwhile, I think they’ll be comfortable, albeit uninspiring this time round. They’ve not done enough for me this summer and I think they’re lacking in a few areas.

“This should be an interesting game but right now I can’t really split the two sides, so I’ll say draw.”

Score prediction: Norwich City 1-1 Hull City