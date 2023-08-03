Norwich City man closing in on loan exit, Canaries could include option to buy

Norwich City man Christos Tzolis is ‘nearing’ a loan move to Bundesliga 2 side Fortuna Dusseldorf, says journalist Connor Southwell.

Tzolis, 21, signed for Norwich City in August 2021. The Canaries paid a reported fee of £10million for the 13-cap Greek international but after just a couple of years, it looks like Tzolis is facing an uncertain future at Carrow Road.

He spent time on loan at Dutch side FC Twente last time round and now he looks set to join Fortuna Dusseldorf on loan for the 2023/24 campaign.

And journalist Southwell adds that the deal is ‘likely to include’ an option for Dusseldorf to make the loan move permanent, and for a fee similar to that which Norwich paid for Tzolis in 2021.

Southwell tweeted:

Christos Tzolis is nearing a loan move to German side Fortuna Düsseldorf. Likely to include an option to buy for a similar fee as #NCFC paid to sign the Greek winger in 2021. Full story to come @pinkun. — Connor Southwell (@cjsouthwell1902) August 3, 2023

Tzolis has so far racked up 30 total appearances for Norwich City, with those appearances split across the 2021/22 season and the second half of last season after he was recalled from his loan spell at Twente.

Tzolis leaving?

Tzolis certainly looks like a player with ability and potential. He’s shown it in glimpses at Norwich City and despite the club spending good money on signing him, he doesn’t seem favoured ahead of the new season.

David Wagner has quite a few options in the attacking midfield and winger departments and Tzolis might not get so much game time should he stay for next season, so a loan exit looks like a smart move.

And if Norwich can claim back most of the money they paid for him then it could be good business all round.

Norwich City take on Hull City in the opening round of the 2023/24 Championship season this weekend.