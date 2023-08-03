NFL legend Tom Brady shares inspiring message with Birmingham City fans after becoming minority owner

Tom Brady has become a minority owner of Birmingham City.

There’s change in the air at Birmingham City. The club saw Tom Wagner and his company Knighthead Capital Management LLC acquire a 45.64% stake in the club last month, whilst also acquiring full ownership of the club’s historic St Andrew’s stadium.

And that’s coincided with the club’s most exciting summer transfer window in years, with Blues signing eight new players and spending fairly big money on the likes of Dion Sanderson and Lee Buchanan.

And now, seven-time Super Bowl winner Brady has become a minority owner of the club. Taking to Twitter after the news broke this morning, the 46-year-old had this message for Birmingham City fans:

Here we go! Proud to be part of the Blues family 💙💙💙 @BCFC pic.twitter.com/lSEbzzpcBk — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 3, 2023

Brady is set to chair a brand new advisory board at the club and Wagner was quoted by Birmingham Live as saying:

“We are setting the bar at world class. Tom is both investing and committing his time and extensive expertise.”

A summer to remember

If getting new owners in place and new signings over the line wasn’t enough, Brady’s arrival certainly tops what has been a memorable summer for the club.

What he’ll bring exactly remains to be seen, but after watching his video above, his expertise of sports and of winning can only be beneficial to the club and the players moving forward.

It’s a very exciting time for Birmingham City who open their 2023/24 campaign with a trip to Swansea City on Saturday, as John Eustace gears up for his second full season in charge.

A win could really put the wind in Blues’ sails as they set off on this new journey.