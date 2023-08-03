Newcastle United transfer target left out of Southampton’s squad for Sheffield Wednesday tie

Southampton full-back Tino Livramento has not travelled with the squad for Friday’s game against Sheffield Wednesday, it has been said.

Speculation has been rife over the future of Southampton man Livramento amid strong interest from Newcastle United.

Previous claims of a nearing deal ended up cooling but the Magpies have been planning another offer for the former Chelsea man before deciding whether or not to pursue other options in their search for another option at full-back.

Now, an intriguing update has emerged on the 20-year-old ahead of tomorrow’s Championship curtain raiser against Sheffield Wednesday.

Matt Smith has said on Twitter that Livramento is among the Southampton players who have not travelled north with the rest of the squad for Friday night’s game. There is no reason behind his absence mentioned but manager Russell Martin said Kamaldeen Sulemana was the only absentee in his press conference, suggesting it is not injury related.

🚨 Understand Tino Livramento is one of the players who isn't part of the travelling Southampton squad to face Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow night. #SaintsFC — Matt (@TacticallyMatt) August 3, 2023

A sign of a nearing exit?

Time will tell just what the reasons are behind Livramento’s rumoured omission but it will more than likely start to excite Newcastle United fans.

Southampton were linked with Norwich City’s Max Aarons as a potential Livramento replacement earlier this week, so it could be that the youngster is nearing the exit as Newcastle look to get a deal done. His omission means there is no risk of him picking up an injury that could jeopardise and potential move, if a deal is indeed in place.

A sale would land the Saints a fairly hefty fee given that previous bids have been turned down, so the hope will be that a move for Aarons accelerates if Livramento is to move on. That money could go towards bolstering other areas of the squad too with just shy of a month still left to strike deals.