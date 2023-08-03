Newcastle United agree deal for Southampton star

Newcastle United have agreed a deal to sign Southampton full-back Tino Livramento, as per a report from Sky Sports.

Southampton man Livramento has been subject of persistent interest from Newcastle United and up until this point, the Saints had been holding firm.

The club have remained strong when it comes to player valuations this summer, showing that they’re in a good enough position to hold onto prized assets like Livramento, James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia despite relegation.

Now though, after it emerged that the 20-year-old defender had not travelled for tomorrow’s Championship curtain raiser against Sheffield Wednesday, it has been reported that Newcastle have finally agreed a deal for Livramento.

Sky Sports states that an agreement has been reached between the two clubs over the transfer of the ex-Chelsea full-back.

The hope will be that the deal can now be wrapped up with a medical sure to follow after this latest development.

Heading for St. James’

After a dragged out transfer saga, it looks as though Livramento will finally make the move to Newcastle United.

The Saints have been holding firm but it seems a compromise has been reached between the two clubs, allowing the player to return to the Premier League after relegation to the Championship.

Livramento spent almost all of last season on the sidelines but his first campaign at St. Mary’s was a seriously impressive one. He’s widely tipped to get back to that level and many believe he’s a future England international in the making, hence why Southampton have been holding firm over his valuation.

He would have been a key asset in the Championship but now, it seems the Premier League awaits the full-back.