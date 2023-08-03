Middlesbrough star could be available for seven-figure fee with Sheffield United the latest to be linked

Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom is the subject of interest from Sheffield United, journalist Alan Nixon has reported on his Patreon.

Middlesbrough secured a place in the play-offs last season with Akpom proving to be the difference maker in their push for a place in the top six. The forward scored a league-high 28 goals, securing the Golden Boot and the division’s Player of the Season award.

Michael Carrick’s side will be hoping to replicate that success again this time around and to go one better and achieve promotion to the Premier League. But keeping hold of Akpom will be integral to helping them achieve that feat.

One such side that gained promotion ahead of Middlesbrough were Sheffield United, who today have been linked with a move for the 29-year-old Boro talisman.

According to Nixon , the Blades are set to make a move for Akpom, who could be available for as little as £8million given he has just one year left on his current Riverside deal. Nixon states that he was valued at £15million at the start of the window, but that figure may be falling.

Should Boro sell?

Middlesbrough have been sorely lacking a 20+ goal a season striker and so after finally having one on their books they should be doing everything within their power to keep their best player at the club beyond the summer window.

Given he is entering into the final year of his contract, there will be a temptation to cash in so to not lose him for free next summer. But a cut price fee of £8million seems like a far-cry from what the sorts of figures previously quoted, and so they should be holding out for double this figure given the season he had.

With Cameron Archer having returned to Aston Villa after his loan spell, Boro are lacking some firepower in forward areas. Losing Akpom could be the difference between making the top six come the end of the campaign, or missing out entirely.