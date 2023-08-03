Mansfield Town poised to land free agent after Stoke City exit

Mansfield Town are set to land the defender on a free transfer ahead of the new League Two season.

Flint, 34, cut ties with Stoke at the end of last term when his contract at the bet365 Stadium expired.

Football Insider report that he will now ‘join’ the Stags as he embarks on a new chapter in his career.

New face incoming at Mansfield

Flint is a vastly experienced player in the Football League and he has made 592 appearances to date, scoring an impressive 66 goals from the back. He would be an eye-catching addition for Mansfield and would strengthen their defensive department as they prepare for another year in the fourth tier.

The centre-back spent time on loan at Sheffield Wednesday during the second-half of the last campaign and helped the Owls gain promotion to the Championship via the League One play-offs under their former boss Darren Moore.

Flint, who is a former England C international, played in non-league for Alfreton Town before Swindon Town signed him in 2011. He then went on to have spells at Bristol City, Middlesbrough and Cardiff City before joining Stoke in June last year.

He didn’t get much game time with the Potters though, hence why he was allowed to join Sheffield Wednesday temporarily last winter.

A switch to Mansfield is now on the horizon for him and they are in action this weekend against Crewe Alexandra away as they look to start with a win. Clough’s men narrowly missed out on the play-offs last season and will be aiming for another push for promotion to the third tier.