Long-serving Leeds United man wanted in Saudi Arabia, report claims

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper is wanted in Saudi Arabia by Robbie Fowler’s Al Qadsiah, as per a report from talkSPORT.

Leeds United defender Cooper has been with the club since 2014 and while many players have been linked with moves away from Elland Road in the wake of the Whites’ relegation, many would assume that the club captain will be staying put.

Now though, it is said that Saudi Arabian side Al Qadsiah could look to tempt Cooper away from the club.

TalkSPORT claims that the club, managed by former Leeds United striker Robbie Fowler, are interested in the 31-year-old defender and could look to offer him a lucrative deal to tempt him to the Middle East.

Plenty of high profile names have headed to there this summer, with Spanish striker Rodrigo heading for Qatar after Leeds’ relegation. Time will tell if Cooper heads out to the Middle East too, with interest now emerging.

Another heading for Saudi Arabia?

Cooper has spent the vast majority of his career with the Whites, playing 265 times for the club across all competitions. At 31 and with his contract up at the end of next season, many would understand if he wanted to take a big pay check to head out as well.

However, the captain has remained a committed figure to the club and after relegation, Cooper is the exact type of leader Daniel Farke will need to help get the club back to the Premier League.

His leadership and experience will prove vital on the pitch but perhaps most importantly, in the dressing room and on the training ground as well. Time will tell whether or not the Saudi interest develops into anything serious though, with plenty of players being tempted over there by big deals this summer.