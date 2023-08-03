Leicester City man has offer on table from Fulham but player waiting on another team’s decision

Leicester City full-back Timothy Castagne has two offers on the table – one from France and one from Fulham – says journalist Alfredo Pedulla.

Castagne, 27, has been in transfer headlines all summer following Leicester City’s relegation from the Premier League last season.

The Belgian has attracted interest from a number of European clubs including Italian giants Juventus. And whilst Italian journalist Pedulla says that Castagne has an offer from Fulham and one other from France, he adds that the Leicester man wants to wait on a decision from Juve.

#Castagne ha due offerte (una del #Fulham e l’altra dalla #Francia) ma vuole aspettare la decisione della #Juventus. Piace molto ad #Allegri. Vedremo per quanto tempo aspetterà — Alfredo Pedullà (@AlfredoPedulla) August 2, 2023

Leicester signed Belgian international Castagne from Atalanta in 2020. He signed a five-year deal with the club meaning that he’s under contract for another two seasons, but it looks like he’ll be on the move this summer.

Enzo Maresca has already lost James Maddison to Spurs and Harvey Barnes to Newcastle United this summer, with the likes of Castagne and Kelechi Iheanacho among the others looking likely to move on.

Castagne to leave?

Following relegation, there was inevitably going to be player departures. And Castagne is one of Leicester’s more impressive and perhaps valuable players, so it’s no surprise to have seen his name in headlines throughout this summer.

A move to Fulham could be an exciting opportunity for him but a move to Juventus could be a career-defining one and so expect Castagne to hold out for as long as possible.

But if Juve don’t put an offer on the table then it looks like Castagne will take up Fulham on their offer, or this unnamed French side.

Either way, it looks like Castagne could be on the move before the September 1st deadline.