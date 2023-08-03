League Two club casting eyes over 27-year-old after Charlton Athletic release

Charlton Athletic’s former striker Macauley Bonne is now training with Gillingham, Gills boss Neil Harris has confirmed.

27-year-old Bonne has been without a club since his departure from Charlton Athletic earlier this summer.

The striker really caught the eye in the Championship in his first spell with the Addicks but since then, the Zimbabwe international has had some tough spells. He struggled to make an impact with QPR and while he started impressively on loan at Ipswich Town, his form petered out.

A return to The Valley in January failed to bear fruit and now, Bonne is a free agent.

However, it might not be long before he lands at a new club after linking up with Gillingham.

Manager Neil Harris has confirmed to Kent Online that Bonne is training with the club, stating the situation is similar to that of Scott Malone, who ended up signing for the club after a training stint. He said:

“It’s the same as Scott Malone really. Macaulay has come in for a few days, for us to look at him, for him to look at us.

“As always, I am open-minded to things. He is a nice lad, he wanted to come in and work with me for a bit. We will see what progressed with that.”

Getting back to his best

Bonne has shown just how dangerous he can be when he’s on his game. He was flying for Charlton Athletic in that first stint and earned a Championship stay with QPR after the Addicks’ relegation and while that didn’t go as planned, the first couple of months of his Ipswich Town loan saw him stand out in League One.

Since then, Bonne hasn’t been able to recapture that form but the hope will be that he can get back to his best in the years to come.

At 27, he’s still got plenty of time to enjoy success in the EFL again and Gillingham could be a good place for him to go. The Gills boss was a solid striker back in his day and those attacking instincts from his playing career could go a long way to getting the best out of Bonne again. Time will tell whether or not he can earn a Gills deal though as he looks to impress in training.