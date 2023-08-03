Journalist shares Derby County’s stance on James Collins as Shrewsbury Town show interest in striker

Derby County ‘wont entertain any offers’ for striker James Collins until the club signs a new striker, says journalist Darren Witcoop.

Collins, 32, is entering his second season at Derby County. He netted 11 goals in 42 League One appearances for the Rams but he’s since become a target for League One rivals Shrewsbury Town.

The club are interested in signing Collins for what would be a third time in his career but Witcoop says that Derby County won’t be listening to offers for Collins until they bring in at least one new striker.

Witcoop tweeted:

Shrewsbury Town are interested in re-signing former favourite James Collins from Derby County. But the Rams won’t entertain any offers for Collins until they have signed at least one new striker. #stfc #salop #dcfc #derbycounty — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) August 3, 2023

Derby County have signed one new striker so far this summer in Conor Washington, with him and Collins the only natural no.9s currently at the club.

The Rams have so far made seven summer signings as they gear up for another top six push in League One, with all of Curtis Nelson, Sonny Bradley, Callum Elder, Joe Ward, Josh Vickers, Kane Wilson, and Washington all signing.

Collins to leave?

Collins put in some good performances last season. He was heavily used by Paul Warne and he chipped in with some important goals along the way, and at 32 years old, he still has plenty to offer.

Washington coming in provides Warne with some quality and depth up top, but the Rams remain pretty light on no.9s and so it’s no surprise to see Derby taking this stance on Collins.

Whether or not the club will be able to sign any more strikers in the transfer market this summer remains to be seen, and so for Shrewsbury it looks like a waiting game where Collins is concerned.

Derby County take on Wigan Athletic in the opening round of the 2023/24 League One season this weekend.